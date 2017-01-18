Grand Opening of RomolaMed

“It's great to be here for another Grand Opening of a small business in Bradford.”

With those words, Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer congratulated RomolaMed Medical Aesthetic Centre owner Olga Mishchenko and her family, at a ribbon-cutting on January 6.

Olga Mishchenko, a Medical Doctor , International Medical Graduate and Registered Practical Nurse, has opened the Centre upstairs at 152 Holland St. East, Unit 204 (second floor), to offer residents a range of medical aesthetic procedures – including acne treatment, injectable filler and Botox treatments, and osteopathy.

Mishchenko has been working in the field of medical aesthetics since the early 2000s, in her home country of Russia. After coming to Canada and becoming an RPN, she says, “I started working in the community, serving clients in York Region, and resuming my practice in the aesthetic field.” She learned the “Canadian approach,” working for a medical Spa in downtown Toronto and North York, and now, she says, “I got to this point, finally,” with the opening of RomolaMed.

The Centre will offer face treatments that include skin tag removal, anti-aging treatments, anti-acne treatments using advanced technologies that include lasers, microdermabrasion and needle-free mesotherapy, Botox and Dermal filler injections.

Body treatments include hyperhidrosis therapy to stop excessive sweating, vein sclerotherapy for superficial varicose veins, fat reducing therapy, and compression therapy – fitting and providing compressions socks and stockings to treat superficial vein disorders.

The Centre also offers Osteopathy, something new in the Bradford area. Mishchenko explains, “Osteopathy is a gentle version of manual therapy, which emphasizes the relationship between structure and function of a human body, helping it to heal itself.” The centre employs an Osteopathic practitioner, as well as a Laser technician.

Both osteopathy and compression therapy are often covered by extended health insurance plans.

Among those congratulating Dr. Mishchenko, her husband Roman, family and friends was MP for York Simcoe, Peter Van Loan. Van Loan noted that “free enterprise and individual initiative” are key drivers of Canada's economy, and congratulated RomolaMed for filling a need in the community.

“Health care and making people's lives better is so important,” agreed the Mayor.

RomolaMed Medical Aesthetic Centre can be reached at 289-501-0505 or email romolamed@gmail.com.