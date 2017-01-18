Kuris + The Crosswinds in Concert

Kurtis and The Crosswinds will be returning to their roots on Friday, January 20, performing at the Bradford Arts Centre (Bradford United Church), at 66 Barrie St. in Bradford.

Lead singer Curtis Kennedy-Singer grew up in Bradford. He attended Fieldcrest Elementary School, and graduated from Bradford District High School. Now living in Newmarket, he was joined by friends from the GTA early in 2016, putting together a band that has played at Bradford's Carrotfest, the Bradford Food Truck Festival, Downsview Ribfest, and venues throughout Cookstown and Newmarket.

The Jan. 20 concert begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is by freewill offering, and a donation of non-perishable food for the Helping Hand Food Bank.

The Bradford Arts Centre continues to evolve as an accessible and affordable venue for the arts, with seating for up to 200, and outstanding acoustics. Every month, the Centre plans to feature local musical artists, as well as exhibits by visual artists. There will also be a special fundraising concert planned for February, a salute to Valentine's Day. For more information, and information on unique Sponsorship opportunities for local businesses, please see bradfordartscentre.org.

Focus on the Arts... Beyond the Lens

The South Simcoe Arts Council presents Beyond the Lens: A collection of Photography, at the Council office, 41 Victoria St. East in Alliston. The Show, which runs from January 9 to February 25, features photos by local photographers Jim Craigmyle, Rosaleen Egan, Kristin Peereboom, Aaron Harcourt, Mary Lucky, Bob Dorcas, Diana Harding-Tucker, Rosemarie Ainge, Max Grasso and Bert Hoferichter.

Something Borrowed, Something New

Award-winning artist Leonora Husveti-Frenette has been invited to hold a solo show of her vibrant collages at the Barrie Town Hall's First Floor Gallery, 70 Collier St. in Barrie. The exhibit of her mixed-media collages, “Something Borrowed, Something New,” will run from January 9 to February 24.

Much Ado About Nothing

Theatre Aurora presents Shakespeare's comedy, Much Ado About Nothing – set in 1920s Canada! This delightful production, directed by Shawn Rocheleau and produced by Mary MacDonald Rival, will be on stage Jan. 18 to 28 at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive. Tickets are available at the Box Office, or online at theatreaurora.com.