Bradford Bridal Show

Bradford Bridal Trends, hosted by Linda's Floral Designs, returns to the Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford, 767 Simcoe Road, this Sunday, January 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Vendors, swag bags and prizes – and a fabulous bridal fashion show at 1 p.m. Planning a wedding? Don't miss Bradford Bridal Trends.

Coming up: The Love Weddings Bridal Show will be taking place on Saturday, February 18 at The Club at Bond Head, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., organized by Pearl Decor & Events. Vendors, information, prizes, and swag bags for brides. See loveweddings.ca for details.