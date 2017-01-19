My Canada... Most Memorable Character

When our family moved to Bradford in 1965, we took up residence on Hurd St. At the time, I was 15 years old, and looking for summer work.

Not being able to bring out pets with us, I soon noticed a dog out in the yard, at the corner of Church St. and Hurd. St. I finally went over, and met Mrs. George Gibson Green. We became friends immediately.

Spending evenings there, I listened to many stories of Bradford past, and the grand old homes that made up Bradford society. Stories of gas-lit lamps, Hurricane Hazel, parties at “The Pines” (the Mark Scanlon estate), and the clearing of the marsh were some of the tales that provided an evening's entertainment.

Jessie Elaine Rae came to Bradford from Oshawa to play in an Easter Cantata at Bradford United Church. Also performing in the Cantata was George Gibson Green. He met Jessie, and told his friends that he was going to marry that girl!

Jessie was the daughter of Dr. Francis Rae of Oshawa, that village's first medical officer. During her younger years, she took up music and earned 3 music degrees, participating in the music program sat her church.

George did pursue his love, and they were married in 1909. George's wedding gift to Jessie was a home built at 123 Church St. in Bradford. It was the first home in Bradford to have an actual bathroom.

Here they raised two girls, Mary and Rae, and George ran Green's General Store. They lived happily together in that house until George's death, in the 1930s. Not wanting to stay in the house without her beloved George, Jessie moved one door north, to the southwest corner of Hurd and Church.

Jessie brought her musical expertise to Bradford. For many years, she was choir director and organist at Bradford United, and until her health failed and she sold the house, she taught piano lessons.

I was just finishing up high school, and was not sure of what direction I should take for a career. Rae Green was moving into an apartment, and Mrs. Green asked me to take some drapes down from the dining room window, and use the fabric to cover an occasional chair for her. I had never done such before, but said I would try.

Well, the chair turned out fine, and I felt I would like to give re-upholstery a try. I found a firm in Barrie willing to take on an apprentice – and 45 years later, I am still doing and loving my work.

Throughout our friendship, Mrs. Green also taught me a lot about antiques. When she moved, some were sold and some given to me from her collection. When people ask, I tell them that I have been collecting since I was 15.

If it were not for Mrs. Green's kindness, who knows – I may have still been cutting lawns all over Bradford.

