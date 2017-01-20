Silver Stick Champions!

Special to The Bradford Times

Bradford Bulldogs Midget “A” team headed to Sarnia on the Jan. 13 weekend, for the Sarnia Silver Stick International Tournament. In all, 12 teams from across Ontario and the U.S. played for the Silver Stick Championship.

The Bulldogs qualified for the Tourney by winning the Brampton Regional Silver Stick in late December.

In their first game in Sarnia, the Bulldogs took on the Caledonia Thunder, skating to a 3-1 win after a slow start. Curtis Dubeau notched a pair of goals, Sean Breedon a single, with assists from Derian Carter (3), Joe Heath, Spencer Ripley and Dubeau.

Game 2 against the Leigh Valley Phantoms from Pennsylvania was a 7-0 win for Bradford, thanks to stellar goaltending by Noah Duva, and strong offence by goal-scorers Spencer Ripley, notching a pair; Curtis Dubeau, Nick Vecchiarelli, Isaac Moniz, Jadon McDonald and Phillipe Lafreniere. The Bulldogs continued their winning ways in Game 3 against the Port Huron “AA” Flags, winning 6-2.

The win sent the Bulldogs into the Semi-Final, where they faced tourney favourite, the Lorne Park Clarkson Wild. The Wild, ranked #2 in the province, took an early 2-1 lead – but discipline paid off, and Bradford took advantage of power play opportunities to build a 5-2 lead heading into the Third. Clarkson scored late in the game, but the Bulldogs sealed the win with an empty-net goal, to take the 6-3 victory. Goal scorers were Phillipe Lafreniere, Isaac Moniz, Curtis Dubeau, Jacob Beadle, Derian Carter and Patrick Chusroskie, assisted by Spencer Ripley (2), Nick Vecchiarelli (2), Jack Slade, Lafreniere, Garren Kilpatrick, Dubeau, Joe Heath and Jadon McDonald, and a super save by goalie Mitch Giglio in the 2nd.

The Championship Final saw Bradford facing off against another home-town favourite, the Sarnia Jr. Sting. Sarnia was first on the scoreboard, but the Bulldogs came back with 3 unanswered goals. Sarnia battled back in the 3rd on the powerplay, to come within 1. The final 5 minutes was a back-and-forth nail-biter – but Bradford hung on for the 3-2 win, on goals by Dubeau, Lafreniere and Ripley from Jack Slade, Sean Breedon, Derian Carter and Ripley, to become the first Bradford team to win an International Silver Stick Final in 20 years.

Curtis Dubeau was named Tourney MVP, and both Dubeau and Vecchiarelli were named to the All-Star team.

Congratulations to the team – Matthew Backman, Matthew Ventura, Jack Slade, Derian Carter, Jacob Beadle, Spencer Ripley, Sean Breedon, Brett Young, Patrick Chusroskie, Phillipe Lafreniere, Evan Barroso, Nick Vecchiarelli, Joe Heath, Jadon McDonald, Garren Kilpatrick, Isaac Moniz, Curtis Dubeau, goalies Noah Duva and Mitchell Giglio, Head coach Cameron Preece, Manager Wayne Young, Assistant Coaches Dave Heath, Blair Cole and Andrew Kennedy, Trainer Al Luciw, Mascot Nick Breedon.