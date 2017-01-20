If there's anything more warming on a cold January evening than soup or chili, it's the feeling you get when when you donate to a good cause and help make a difference.

On January 13, about 60 people got to experience both kinds of warmth, at the Soup's On! Fundraiser at Springdale Christian Reformed Church in the Holland Marsh.

For a freewill donation, diners could enjoy their choice of home-made chili and soups – cauliflower, chicken noodle, Leek and Potato, Pea soup – with all of the money going to support the mission trip of Caleb Van Stralen and Samantha Hanemaayer.

The students will be travelling to Guatemala in March, but first need to raise $3200 to cover their costs.

Before Soup's On!, VanStralen and Hanemaayer had raised about two-thirds of what they needed, through a variety of fundraisers, and hoped that the soup dinner would help bring them closer to their goal. Among those who came out and provided support was local Member of Parliament, Peter Van Loan.