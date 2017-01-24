Happy Chinese New Year!

Gung hay fat choi! The Aurora International School hosted a Chinese New Year's Celebration, January 22, at the school in Newmarket, 415 Pickering Crescent.

There were prizes for the guests, and performances by students of all ages - from performances on the Hulusi (a traditional Chinese flute made from reeds and a gourd), to singers and dancers. It was an auspicious start to the Year of the Rooster.

Among the special guests attending the event were MPP for Newmarket-Aurora, Chris Ballard and his wife Audrey.