Tom Fuller at 90

Tom Fuller celebrated his 90th Birthday at his Bradford home on January 17, surrounded by family.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer dropped by to present a certificate of congratulations, and a Sesquicentennial pin – and to chat, as Fuller reminisced about the excavation of the Holland Marsh canals, where the dredger was stored to keep from interfering with boat traffic, and pre-war travel to and from Bradford.

He also spoke of family ties and genealogy, both in England and in Simcoe County – and was delighted to receive a pewter ornament from the Mayor, depicting the Old Town Hall in Bradford.