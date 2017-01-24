Tom Fuller at 90
Image: 1 of 2
BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, right, presents a certificate congratulating Tom Fuller on his 90th Birthday. Fuller is accompanied by granddaughters Mason, left, and Brook, both 13, at his party in Bradford, Ont. on Tuesday January 17, 2017. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network
Tom Fuller celebrated his 90th Birthday at his Bradford home on January 17, surrounded by family.
Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer dropped by to present a certificate of congratulations, and a Sesquicentennial pin – and to chat, as Fuller reminisced about the excavation of the Holland Marsh canals, where the dredger was stored to keep from interfering with boat traffic, and pre-war travel to and from Bradford.
He also spoke of family ties and genealogy, both in England and in Simcoe County – and was delighted to receive a pewter ornament from the Mayor, depicting the Old Town Hall in Bradford.