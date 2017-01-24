Train time is any time. That’s the warning that appears at various locations along the Barrie Line, running from Allandale Station to Toronto’s Union Station.

It’s a warning that is even more urgent, now that Metrolinx has introduced new permanent weekend train service – with three trips south in the morning and three return trips in the evening, Saturdays and Sundays.

With plans to double up the tracks, introduce 2-way, all-day service, and electrify the trains by 2025, tracks and crossings will be increasingly busy.

To increase public awareness of safety issues, South Simcoe Police and representatives of GO Transit were at the Bradford GO Train station, Jan. 19, reminding commuters to be alert when crossing or walking near the tracks.

“It’s a safety initiative,” said Peter Mohyla, GO Transit safety officer. “We want people to be aware that trains are coming” and to obey the red flashing lights and safety barriers. “It’s to keep people safe. It’s an education campaign. We do take people’s safety seriously.”

He spoke with morning commuters and handed out postcards, providing information on the updated train schedules and safety tips, inside the Bradford train station and on the platform.

Heather MacIntyre, GO customer care co-ordinator, said the safety campaign was an effort to “just make people aware” of safety issues when near train tracks. She warned against assuming it’s safe to use a pedestrian crossing at the station once the flashing lights have deployed, especially since dead leaves in the fall and ice in winter can make the tracks slippery. “A train is a larger vehicle, so it takes more distance to stop” and may slide through the crossing, MacIntyre said.

In open areas, a train travelling at 120 km/h can take 18 football field lengths to stop.

Motorists should never assume that crossing lights activated on a weekend are malfunctioning, and pedestrians should never to walk along the tracks, Mohyla said. “You might think that you’d hear an approaching train, but a diesel engine is quiet,” and can be masked by other sounds.

GO Transit gets calls every day, reporting people trespassing on tracks. The safety campaign, #GoSafely, will continue at train stations and on social media to make residents and commuters aware of the dangers. “It’s a joint responsibility. They have to do their part. We’ll do our part,” said Mohyla; the goal is to “educate first, then enforcement.”

South Simcoe Police were also involved in Thursday’s safety initiative.

“Pedestrians should never be on the rail line,” said Const. Rich Williamson, reiterating, “It’s unsafe, but it’s also private property, and anyone walking on the line is trespassing.”

On weekends, trains now leave the Barrie South station at 9:11, 9:55 and 11:10 a.m. – reaching Bradford at 9:32 a.m., 10:16 a.m. and 11:31 a.m., and arriving at Union Station at 10:41 a.m., 11:25 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. Return trips leave Union Station at 4:28, 9:50 and 10:50 p.m., arriving in Bradford at 5:35 p.m., 10:57 p.m. and 11:57 p.m.