Informal meeting with the Minister

It was an informal meeting: Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, on his way to a Liberal Party function in Bradford, stopped at the Bradford GO Train station to chat with Mayor Rob Keffer and members of Council.

He was met by a municipal transit bus. Mayor Keffer, presenting the Minister with a Bradford West Gwillimbury Sesquicentennial pin, noted, “Our transit system has been very successful. The gas tax revenue really helps us out.”

The Minister also received a BWG 25th Anniversary pin from Councillor Gary Lamb, and checked out Councillor Gary Baynes’ souvenir ticket from the first Bradford-to-Toronto GO train run in 1982.

The local politicians stressed the importance of the Hwy. 400-404 Bradford Link, and questioned the location of a planned GO train layover in Bradford – Deputy Mayor James Leduc urging Metrolinx to look at an alternative to the proposed Artesian Industrial Parkway site, “so we don’t lose any businesses.”

Minister Del Duca kept the meeting light, only promising a decision on the layover “sooner than later,” and the announcement of “more good news” on improved train service later this year.