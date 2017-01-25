Sonics win Bronze

The South Simcoe Sonics U13 Basketball team held their first Shoot-out Tournament at home, at the Bradford District High School basketball court on the weekend, welcoming the Caledon Cougars, Sudbury Jam B, Peterborough Power, East Elgin Eagles and Tecumseh Saints.

The Sonics, under coach Craig McLaughlin and assistant coach Brandon Vig, played the Tecumseh Saints (from the Windsor area) in the Bronze Medal game. They took a narrow 52-49 victory, in nail-biting action, with help from Tournament MVP Michael Clewlow (#17), who made five 3-pointers. Clewlow also won the 3-point Shootout Competition.

Peterborough ended up beating Caledon for the Championship and the Gold; Sudbury beat East Elgin in the Consolation match.

Thank you to Sobeys, No Frills, Canadian Tire, Zehr's Market,M & M Meat Shops and Swiss Chalet for their support, and to Little Caesar's Pizza, for donating 38 pizzas for the concession stand.