There’s a new option for residents looking for a holistic approach to health: A Healthy Solution for You Wellness Centre, located upstairs at 29 Holland St. W. in Bradford.

The address is misleading. Access to the second-floor wellness centre is from the rear of the building only. There’s plenty of parking – and if the stairs are a bit of a challenge, the services available make the climb worth the effort. A Healthy Solution for You Wellness Centre offers everything from live blood-cell analysis, homeopathy, nutritional assessment and aromatherapy, using essential oils, to Bellicon mini-trampoline classes, to massage, waxing and eyelash extensions at partner business Bella Mia Lash.

The centre, created by Cassie Landolfi, brings all of the options under one roof, providing a natural approach to health. “I offer support to you as a holistic system, knowing that if one system is in turmoil, it affects your whole body. We work to balance your physical, emotional, mental, spiritual and energetic bodies. By using various healing modalities and natural products, the body is able to heal inflammation and return to its natural state of health,” she said.

Landolfi, a life-long resident of Bradford, is trained in body scan and nutri-body analysis, homeopathy (she is a graduate of the Ontario College of Homeopathic Medicine) and essential-oil therapies – and is a certified Bellicon/rebounding trainer, providing the only studio in the GTA that offers certified Bellicon classes.

It’s a fun way to get fit, Landolfi said, that is easy on the joints and strengthens the muscles. “It’s a different type of workout that makes it more fun.”

Landolfi is also trained in live blood-cell analysis, which “looks for nutritional and environmental imbalances in the blood,” including vitamin and mineral deficiencies “based on the way the blood cells look,” said Ted Aloisio, author of Blood Never Lies. Aloisio was one of the guests attending the grand opening of the centre on Jan. 14.

Also attending were Mayor Rob Keffer, Deputy Mayor James Leduc, councillors Peter Ferragine, Gary Baynes and Ron Orr, and MP Peter Van Loan.

“It’s great to be here to celebrate another opening in downtown Bradford,” said Keffer, especially one that offers residents options for “healthy and better lifestyles.”

“This is a fascinating multi-use facility,” said Van Loan, as he tried out a Bellicon, “a great innovative way of bringing together a bunch of different businesses that are interrelated.”

“I have always been interested in natural solutions,” said Landolfi. “This seemed like the natural progression for me – to teach others that there can be an alternative and effective natural system of feeling better, to offer a healthy solution to the community, to assist and educate them, to help improve their long-term health and wellness goals.”