Seniors' Accommodation update

Bradford West Gwillimbury Seniors Accommodation Committee met January 17, for the first time since September 2015.

In a report, Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight noted that the previous Council focussed on information-gathering, through meetings with developers and stakeholders, and commissioned a demographic analysis that “really gave us a third-party account of the type, scale and nature of the Seniors’ housing market.”

The current Council went further, making Seniors’ Accommodation a top strategic objective, demanding “clear physical progress on the file,” to encourage “a range of housing that meets the needs of our residents,” McKnight said.

Over the past 2 years, the Town has worked with developers and realtors, made changes to its statutory framework, and introduced a Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Area for Seniors Accommodation, to provide financial incentives. The result has been “almost a flurry of activity”:

. The Elden, a 152 unit retirement and assisted living residence at 2940 Sideroad 10, proposed by Bekerman Properties. The project, which has approvals in place, and broke ground in November 2016, has been approved for $2.57 million in incentives, through the Seniors Accommodation CIP.

. A proposed 139 unit retirement/assisted living residence at 552 Holland St. West has also applied for CIP incentives, and is close to having approvals in place.

. A 124 unit retirement/assisted living residence at 460 Holland St. W., between Zehrs Market and Home Depot, is still in development, and intends to apply for the incentives.

. A 16 unit condominium apartment building at 128 Barrie St., while not specifically geared to seniors, has smaller unit sizes (700 to 1500 sq. ft.) that make it suitable, and affordable, for Seniors. It has received over $98,000 in grants through the Downtown Community Improvement Plan.

There have been other expressions of interest from developers, including Great Gulf Homes – but McKnight questioned how long the grant program should continue. When Council first established the Seniors Accommodation CIP, the target was 250 units of housing geared towards Seniors. The three projects already received provide 422 units, exclusive of the condo on Barrie St.

McKnight credited the incentives as “a big reason why we have seen this activity,” but suggested it was time to end the program, as the goal has been met. “At any time Council can change the financial aspects of the project. You are free to extend it, or terminate it.”

Continuing the grants beyond the 250 units “is a further financial contribution we hadn’t anticipated... We’ve been very open (with developers). This is a short-term incentive program. Once Council has been satisfied the objectives have been reached, it will end.”

Councillor Peter Ferragine wanted to know if the Seniors Accommodation CIP could continue, but be used to encourage other types of accommodation, from bungalows to apartments.

“It’s conceivable and doable,” McKnight said, noting that while the “general housing supply” is meeting market demand, there are “niche markets that aren’t being satisfied” - in particular, the rental and “affordable housing” sectors.

Councillor Mark Contois proposed that all of the current applications for retirement/assisted living residences should be considered before the program ends, then the focus should shift to low-income housing.

“Council’s objective was to ensure there’s housing for all,” said McKnight, suggesting there may be an opportunity through “stronger policy documents” to ensure that developers include a wider range of housing types, without the need for financial incentives.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. noted there is still an accommodation gap for Seniors, between owning a house and moving to an assisted-living retirement residence. “We need more condos, more apartments... A lot of residents are still going to Barrie, leaving this municipality. There’s a market share we’re missing,” he said. “Condos, Bradford is ready.”

“We’ve fulfilled our mandate to bring assisted living to Bradford – with these 3 (projects), probably enough,” said Councillor Ron Orr. He called for a re-evaluation of the CIP program, and its reapplication to affordable housing.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Mayor James Leduc spoke at length, urging Council to continue the Srs. Accommodation CIP program until all 3 projects are fully built. “Those units are going to get filled” - if not by BWG residents, then by people who live in surrounding municipalities. “It supports all of the county of Simcoe. Stick to our strategy and deliver seniors housing.”

“We are going to have to be making some decisions, moving forward,” concluded Mayor Rob Keffer.