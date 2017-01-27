A donation for CHATS' Adult Day Program

In 2015, Leah Conley, her two grown sons and mom Jan created a fabulous gift basket and raffled it off, for the Helping Hand Food Bank. “Cost” of a raffle ticket was a donation of non-perishable food; the family effort collected approximately $600 in food donations.

This Christmas, they created another Gourmet gift basket - but this time decided to sell tickets for $20 each, choosing “a place that's near and dear to our hearts” to receive the proceeds, Leah says. The Gift Basket raffle raised $1044, money that was presented to the CHATS (Community & Home Assistance To Seniors) Adult Day Program.

“Mom's here every day,” said Leah, explaining that the Adult Day Program provides a safe and friendly place where Jan can socialize, participate in activities, “and laugh.”

On January 18, Jan and Leah presented the funds to CHATS' Director of Development Tim Jones, CEO Christina Bisanz, and Adult Day Program staff.

The Day Program is offered Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CHATS offices, 448 Holland St. West in Bradford – providing therapeutic recreational activities and cognitive games, educational sessions led by different health professionals, crafts and entertainment, as well as a light breakfast and a warm lunch, for an average of 20 participants each day.

“We use the Wellness Dimensions for our programs,” said Stephanie Lamanna, Day Program Supervisor, to address the emotional, spiritual and physical needs of participants, and build independence. Support staff include Recreational Programmers, Personal Support Workers and trained volunteers; the program is geared towards frail or isolated seniors, and those with mild to moderate cognitive impairment or memory loss.

The donation from the Conley family will be used to purchase sewing machines for a new sewing program, pay for special entertainment, and provide supplies for the baking program. For more information on the Day Program or to arrange for a site visit, and see what the program has to offer, see www.chats.on.ca or contact 1-877-452-4287. Fees are geared to income, and subsidies are available.