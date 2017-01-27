Cat on a wire

One Bradford kitty has definitely used up one of its nine lives.

A passerby on John St. West noticed a cat balanced precariously on the wires, high above the street, shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday. Hours later the cat was still there, and neighbours began calling for help.

They first called animal control, which recommended contacting the local fire department. “The Fire department doesn't do animal rescue,” explained Fire Chief Kevin Gallant. Instead, because hydro wires were involved, he suggested calling PowerStream.

Around noon, PowerStream arrived with a bucket truck, to work out the rescue. While neighbours held a blanket, and both Animal Control and Chief Gallant looked on, a worker climbed into the bucket, and manoeuvred close to the terrified, meowing cat. At just the right moment, he reached over and grabbed the struggling and hissing cat – then dropped it into the blanket held below.

The cat ran off, uninjured, as the watching crowd cheered.

The animal appeared well-fed and well-cared for. There was speculation that it may have chased a squirrel or bird onto the wires, and then found itself unable to get down.