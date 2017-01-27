Praise for Police Auxiliaries

When the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary unit is at full strength, it consists of 30 volunteers, who assist uniformed officers with law enforcement, traffic control, RIDE programs, and other duties.

At the moment, the unit has only 20 active members.

“We are considerably understaffed right now,” said Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher at the January 16 Police Services Board meeting. “We wouldn't be able to do half the work we do, without the Auxiliaries.”

The Unit lost a number trained volunteers in 2016 – two leaving for personal reasons, and three hired as Uniformed Police officers, by Queen's Park Protective Service, the RCMP, and South Simcoe Police themselves.

The Service is now taking steps to bring the Auxiliary unit back up to full strength. Seven new auxiliaries have already been hired and are undergoing training, 3 more are being interviewed. “We're hoping to have them ready for the Spring season,” said Fletcher, and a February Swearing-In.

Even with the reduction in staffing, the Auxiliaries provided 3,985 volunteer hours in 2016. “We're down one-third in our auxiliary, but the others have stepped up,” said Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson, making it possible for police to handle major parades in both Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury, initiatives like Stuff the Command Post toy drive, and R.I.D.E checks.

“They did a marvellous job,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope, a member of the Police Services Board.

“The Auxiliary are amazing, in what they do,” said Chair Rod Hicks. “They're getting hired right away. It is a testimonial to the quality and the training we have.”

At the suggestion of Member Rob Keffer, Mayor of Bradford West Gwillimbury, the Board voted to commend the Auxiliary Unit for its contributions.