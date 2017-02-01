Blithe Spirit in Cookstown

Cookstown - What better way to banish the grey days of winter than with a beloved comedy?

Noel Coward's classic Blithe Spirit materializes onstage in Cookstown, from February 2 to 19, at South Simcoe Theatre. The story: To gather material for his next book, novelist Charles Condomine (played by SST veteran Baron Watson) and his strait-laced second wife Ruth (Raffaella Gardhouse) invite the eccentric Clairvoyant, Mme. Arcati (Kathy Simpson) into their home for a séance. The spirited gathering goes awry when Mme. Arcati inadvertently summons up the spirit of Charles' first wife, Elvira (Joan Megraw).

Directed by Candy Pryce, produced by Nancy Hardy, Blithe Spirit is a clash of ghostly and mortal personalities that turns love and marriage into mayhem.

On stage Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Old Town Hall, 1 Hamilton St. in Cookstown. Tickets are $18 each; call the box office at 705-458-4432. For more information, see www.southsimcoetheatre.com.

Four local restaurants are offering special incentives to Theatre-goers. Make a reservation at The Cookstown Pub Co. (705-291-2000), The Iron Horse Bar & Grill (705-458-2500), The Wagon Wheel (705-458-0000) or Harbour House Grill in Lefroy (705-456-3663) for brunch, lunch or dinner; show your ticket (or stub) for that day's performance, and receive a special “something” as part of your meal.