Planning for Starbucks and DQ

A public meeting under the Planning Act was held January 24 to hear a Zoning By-law Amendment application for the vacant commercial lands at 500 Holland St. W. – the 6 hectare property in front of and beside Zehr's Market in Bradford.

The lands, which have been used for public events that include Bradford Ribfest and last year's Food Truck Festival, are proposed for redevelopment, to permit up to 10 new retail outlets, three of them with drive-throughs.

The property, owned by CP Reit Ontario Properties, is currently designated Service Commercial in the Town's Official Plan, and zoned as Neighbourhood Commercial-Exception (C2*6). The application seeks a change in the Exception, to permit adjustments to the rear and sideyard setbacks, and three drive-throughs.

Keith MacKinnon of KLM Planning Partners told the meeting that the request will “fix what I suggest is a really unusual situation, where you have two abutting properties with the same zoning.” Considered as a single development block at the time, the Zoning By-law only allows a total of 3 drive-throughs in total – and all three were allocated to the developed eastern portion of the block, with no consideration given to the remaining vacant lands.

The drive-throughs are being requested for a KFC, Starbucks and Dairy Queen.

Councillors expressed some concern with the traffic flow in and around the drive-throughs, pedestrian access and safety.

“I would just hope that it is pedestrian-friendly,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, noting that without sidewalks connecting the businesses, “you almost have to drive... to navigate safely.”

Councillor Gary Lamb also suggested that the developer consider a Mixed Use for some of the buildings, and add a “second, third and fourth floor,” to provide intensification. “If you're already using the footprint, why not go up? Nothing wrong with the proposal, but the proposal should be more.”

He was advised that there is no Residential component proposed for the commercial property.

MacKinnon was also asked about possible tenants for the new retail buildings. In addition to the 3 restaurants, there will be a Shoppers Drug Mart, he said - but reminded Council, “Nothing is final until the retailer has actually signed on the dotted line.”

Comments were referred to staff for ongoing review, and a future report and recommendation to Council.