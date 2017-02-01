Attempted robbery

Bradford - At 7:04 a.m. on Jan. 29, a man walked into the 7-Eleven store on Holland St. East in Bradford, and handed the clerk a note that said, “This is a robbery – give me all the money in the till.”

When the clerk explained that the money was in a safe, the suspect grabbed the note and ran from the store. He was last seen running north towards Scanlon Ave.

The Suspect is described as male, white, 5'7” (170 cm), 150 lbs. (68 kg,.), 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black toque, black turtleneck pulled up over his nose, and black pants. His black jacket had 2 horizontal white stripes around the bottom, a single vertical white stripe on the front, and a small double stripe on the left chest. “AnAlog” is written on the lower centre of the back. Police are analyzing video surveillance; anyone with information is asked to call Police, 905-775-3311, or Crime Stoppers. The clerk was not injured, and nothing was taken.