Jazz at the Libraries

Once again, the Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival is reaching out to surrounding municipalities, to build an appreciation for jazz and blues.

Jazz legend, the mesmerizing Aura Rully, accompanied by Stacie McGregor, will be at the Lakeshore branch of the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, 967 Innisfil Beach Road, on Friday, February 3. Hear Aura Rully in performance from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Library, free.

On Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it's the Birdland Trio – Bob Livingstone on trombone, Will Davis on keyboards and Bruce Rumball on bass – at the Cookstown branch of the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library. Free.

And on Sunday, February 5, enjoy the inimitable sounds of Tia Brazda and her trio – Chris Adriaanse, Mike Friedman and Chris Graham – in the Paul Sadlon Atrium of the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, 425 Holland St. West in Bradford, from 2 to 5 p.m. Free concert, sponsored by the Friends of the BWG Public Library.