NEW TECUMSETH – An Alliston man walking his dog late Tuesday was attacked by three coyotes.

The dog was able to fend off the coyotes, said Nottawasaga OPP, and neither man nor pet was injured.

Police said the man was walking his dog on Albert Street just before midnight when he encountered a pack of coyotes, estimated at eight.

That's when three attacked and were fended off.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) told the OPP this is coyote breeding season, a time when they are on the move and generally in packs when it's dark.

The MNR also told police coyotes are very good at taking advantage of whatever food people make available, suggesting they are either being fed or have found a food source in the area.

Once the pups have grown large enough, they will be taken out of the den by their mother and roam to where there's food, staying close to that area, the ministry said.

OPP are asking pet owners to make sure their dog is leashed while being walked and to leave no food for wildlife.