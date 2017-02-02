More bling, more metallics in floral arrangements and on wedding cakes, “anything lace” when it comes to wedding dresses – those are some of the bridal trends to watch for 2017.

“Still very popular is the rustic, outdoor look – the baby's breath, very natural arrangements, the use of twigs and bent willow,” explained Linda Donaher, of Linda's Floral Designs. “On the other end of the spectrum, bling! Rose gold is really starting to take over... and the whites and creams, pastels. There really is a big spectrum!”

Donaher was one of the organizers of Bradford Bridal Trends, a wedding show at the Portuguese Cultural Centre on January 22, that offered brides-to-be and wedding organizers an opportunity to explore venues, photographers, DJ services, event planning, and fashion.

An idea increasingly popular with budget-minded brides is the make-your-own-wine package offered by Vin Bon – providing not only a lower-cost option, but a memorable souvenir of the “big day”, with personalized or even customized labels. Just make sure the wedding venue allows the make-your-own wine; “I always tell people to double-check,” said Becky Andrews.

From pre-wedding fitness programs and wedding invitations, to honeymoons with Cruise Holidays, Bradford Bridal Trends offered options for the full wedding experience – plus a swag bag for every guest, and a fashion show featuring bridal and bridesmaids' gowns from Elmwood Bridal, tuxedos from Moore's, Hair and make-up by Victoria Bourque Beauty Boutique, jewellery by Diamond Dreams – as the highlight of the afternoon.