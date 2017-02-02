Learning to be prepared for emergencies...

Last fall, Rob Heffernan, Training and Promotions Co-ordinator with County of Simcoe Emergency Management, and Astrid Vig-Bergsma, with Town of BWG Emergency Management, brought the STEP (Student Emergency Preparedness) program to teacher Katie Kemp's Grade 5 class at Sir William Osler Public School in Bond Head.

The program, which is delivered to elementary school classes across the County, provides kids with information about the types of emergencies that can occur, how to create an emergency plan, and what goes into a 72-hour emergency kit, that can help families survive until help arrives.

“These guys were great,” Heffernan said. “I was really impressed with the knowledge, and the great questions.”

On January 26, he and Vig-Bergsma were back at Sir William Osler – this time to present a prize to one of the Grade 5 students.

Every participant in the STEP program fills out a ballot for a chance to win a Red Cross Emergency Kit. SWOPS Grade 5 student Mihail Mavrakakis was the winner, receiving his prize from Heffernan and Vig-Bergsma at a School Assembly.

What's in an Emergency kit? A flashlight with extra battery, multi-use tool, hand-crank emergency radio, First Aid kit, hygiene kit, whistle, emergency blanket, emergency food and water. Families are also encouraged to add candles and waterproof matches, cash (small bills and coins) in case ATMs are not working, extra car and house keys, copies of important documents, a 1-week supply of any medications required, a change of clothing and footwear for each person, blankets or sleeping bags, toilet paper, 2L of bottled water per person per day, manual can opener, garbage bags, gloves, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

To learn more about putting together a 72 hour emergency kit – 72 hours is the length of time it may take for emergency responders to arrive, in a major emergency like a flood, ice storm or power outage – see www.simcoe.ca/dpt/em/preparing.