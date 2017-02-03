Heavy truck ban called 'premature'

In January 2016, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury adopted a Traffic By-law Amendment that banned heavy trucks from turning at the intersection of Holland St. and Barrie/Simcoe (the Four Corners). Signs warning of the ban were posted on collector roads, including Yonge St. and County Rd. 88, with “truck route” signs directing heavy vehicles to Dissette St./Line 8/Sideroad 10.

Last August, with trucks continuing to use Holland St. as a main route, and complaints from downtown businesses and residents regarding noise, traffic congestion, and safety concerns, t Council asked for a staff report on further banning heavy truck traffic in the downtown core.

On January 24, Manager of Enforcement Brent Lee presented his report, only to get a rough ride from Council.

Lee presented two options. Option 1 would prohibit heavy trucks (over 4600 kg.) on Holland St. East and West, directing all truck traffic to Sideroad 10, Line 8 and Dissette St., with the exception of ambulances, transit buses, school buses, police and fire vehicles, Town or Simcoe County vehicles, Ministry of Transportation and Utility vehicles, farm plated equipment, and trucks making local deliveries.

Option 2 would allow trucks on most east-west routes, including Holland St. - but ban heavy trucks on Barrie St., ensuring no turns at Holland.

Lee noted that Option 1 could result in heavy trucks using collector roads and side streets, in the event of a collision or road closure, and pointed out that Line 8 is slated for full reconstruction in 2022. There are also no traffic lights at Line 8 and 10 Sideroad, creating issues for westbound trucks attempting to turn left.

Option 2 forces northbound and southbound trucks to find an alternative route – such as using the new Marshview Blvd./Simcoe Rd./Line 6 route. None of those intersections have a turning radius that would accommodate larger trucks without resulting in damage to curbs, medians and signs, Lee noted.

“I like Option 2,” said Councillor Gary Baynes. “I'm a big fan that we provide residents with multiple routes.”

He alone in his approval.

Councillor Gary Lamb questioned the definition of a “heavy truck,” which includes everything from cube vans to 18 wheelers, and asked for more up-to-date information on truck traffic, following the ban on turning at the four corners.

Lamb also argued that before truck routes are established, the Town needs to complete work on the Southeast Arterial (Marshview Blvd.), Southwest arterial, Line 5 interchange, and Line 8. By approving either option at this point, he said, “all you're doing is putting more trucks in someone else's neighbourhood.”

Lamb pointed out that the 9th Line isn't suitable as a truck route, due to the steep hill – and that most of the noise on Holland is made by “motorcycles and bad mufflers,” not trucks.

“This report is premature,”agreed Deputy Mayor James Leduc, pointing out that Holland St. was constructed to take heavy truck traffic, while Simcoe Road and Marshview were not. “I'm not ready to shut down Holland St.... Taking this off of one street, putting it on our residential neighbourhoods – you're going to hear about it.”

Lamb suggested sending back the report and asking for new traffic counts, including the number of “big axle” trucks using Holland - “data, not anecdotal information... so that empirically we can make a proper decision.” In a vote, Council supported his motion.

The debate only emphasizes the need for the 400-404 Link, Mayor Rob Keffer said.