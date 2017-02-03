Bradford - Chocolates are fattening. Flowers fade. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a “Romance is Eternal” concert at the Bradford Arts Centre – a richer, sweeter way to warm up for Valentine's Day.

On Saturday, February 11, hear favourite love songs performed at the Arts Centre (Bradford United Church, 66 Barrie St.) by Amelia De Piero, Erin Doddington, Heather Faris, Janie Houghton, Rebecca Kratky, Grace Ronan, Patty Ellis and Cyndy Wallbank. The evening includes the recital of some of the world's greatest love poems, a brilliant exhibition of visual art, and fine wine, for a truly romantic Valentine's Day.

Doors open at 6 p.m., for a display of art by Leo Mallet; concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for Seniors, available online at bradfordartscentre.org or call 905-751-5335.