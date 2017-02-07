Dr. Dave Williams will retire as Southlake CEO

Newmarket - Southlake Regional Health Centre has announced that President and CEO, Dr. Dave Williams will be retiring at the end of 2017. Williams, whose career included the roles of physician and space explorer with NASA before he took on the presidency of Southlake in 2011, led the hospital through a successful expansion, and developed its commitment to “world class care, close to home.”

He took a team approach to solidifying Southlake's role as a regional health centre accredited with exemplary standing, receiving numerous national and international awards, said Board chair Colette Nemni. The Board of Directors has acknowledged Dr. Williams' leadership at Southlake, as well as his role as Chair of the Ontario Health Innovation Council, his participation on the Boards of many health care organizations, and his contributions to society for which he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2013, and the Order of Ontario in 2014.

“It has been an honour to work with such impressive, compassionate, dedicated professionals,” Dr. Williams said. “As Southlake starts to map out the strategic plan for the next five years, it is time for me to transfer the helm to a new CEO. I look forward to working with the board and the management team during this transition period.”

The Board of directors will start the process of appointing a successor in the coming weeks.