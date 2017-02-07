Targeting Fentanyl abuse in the community

Police services across Ontario are partnering with Crime Stoppers, in an attempt to address the rising abuse of Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller – so powerful that just 2 milligrams is enough to kill the average adult. Since 2010, the number of deaths related to Fentanyl use has doubled in Ontario, and deaths have reached “epidemic” proportions elsewhere in the country.

Fentanyl is commonly found in patch form, designed to provide a slow release of medication to patients in acute pain. Addicts are known to abuse the drug by shredding the patches, and using small portions to get high. Without an accurate dosing formula, it is easy to overdose.

Police also are concerned with the increase in use of “bootleg Fentanyl”, a illicitly-created form sold only as a street drug, often mixed with cocaine or heroin. Again, it is so potent that just a few grains can cause death.

Through the new partnership, Crime Stoppers is promising a reward of $1000 to tipsters who provide information leading to the seizure of illicit Fentanyl or its derivatives for the purprose of trafficking, or the arrest of any individuals involved in the trafficking of Fentanyl within the community. The initiative will continue through the months of February and March, with tipsters asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Callers do not have to identify themselves, or testify in court.

“The use of any illegal drugs are of concern, but the increased use of opiates has police across the country concerned,” said South Simcoe Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher, whose service will be partnering with Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka.

“We welcome any opportunity to bring attention to this community concern and applaud Crime Stoppers... for this creative initiative, and hope the community will avail themselves of this anonymous tip line to assist us in our fight against all illegal drug activity in our communities.”

A recent string of pharmacy robberies led to the arrest of 2 Bradford area men, and involved the theft of a large quantity of Fentanyl patches.

York Regional Police are also part of the initiative by Crime Stoppers. “Numerous deaths from Fentanyl overdoses have occurred across North America, and our officers are dealing with Fentanyl-related crimes in York Region on a regular basis,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe. “We urge citizens to be cautious and only use fentanyl as prescribed by a medical doctor, and come forward to report any abuse of fentanyl or fentanyl-related crimes in our community.”