Church suppers, community get-togethers

Roast Beef is obviously an antidote to January and February's chilly temperatures and grey days.

Just ask the hundreds who attended the Bond Head United Church Roast Beef Dinner, on February 4, held at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Bradford. They lined up, waiting to be served roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables and home-made desserts – and to bid on items in the fundraising Silent Auction. Those items ranged from PartyLite candleholders and a Black & Decker Blender, to a hand-made child's rocking chair, home-made pies and scones, and experiential gifts, like a Steak Dinner for Four at the home of Bob and Eleanor Watt.

Coming up:

Perogies & Ribs

St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, located at 56 Hearn St. in Bond Head, is hosting its Famous Perogies and Ribs Dinner on Sunday, February 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy Perogies, Ribs, Sauerkraut, Caesar Salad, Dessert, tea or coffee. Tickets are only $18 for adults, $7 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under. Tickets will be available at the door!

Gilford Roast Beef dinner

Roast Beef Supper at the Gilford United Church on Wednesday, February 22. There will be two sittings, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $6 for children under 12. For tickets, call 705-436-2004.

Roast Beef in Bradford

Bradford United Church, 66 Barrie St. in Bradford, hosts a Roast Beef Dinner at the Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Dinner of Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad, bread or rolls, dessert, coffee, tea or juice, only $18 for adults, $9 for children. Proceeds support Bradford United Church and its charities. Tickets in advance, at 905-775-7268, or at the door. Take out can be arranged.