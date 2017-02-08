Two men were found dead with what Barrie police are calling 'obvious signs of trauma' early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a William Street address at 3:20 a.m. and found the pair.

No other information has been released, other than police are in the early stages of their investigation.

The men will not be identified until next-of-kin are notified.

The men were found at a William Street home, between Burton Avenue and Holgate Street.

A woman who lives on William, on the other side of Holgate, said she didn't hear or see anything uncommon overnight or early this morning.

“I was surprised to see the (police) vehicles out there,” she told the Examiner.

Another neighbour said police officers were knocking on residents' doors at 5:45 a.m. this morning, looking for any information connected to the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

More to come