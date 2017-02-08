Memorial Service at Green Valley Alliance Church

Green Valley Alliance Church held a memorial service Feb. 5 to honour the six men murdered in a Jan. 29 attack at the Centre culturel islamique du Quebec mosque in Quebec City.

“Our country witnessed a terrible act of religious and racial intolerance,” said Pastor Kent Nielsen. “It was a tragedy that reverberated around the world. We need to pause. We need to put everything we’re doing here at the church on pause and reflect on this tragedy.”

The murder was “so shocking, so pivotal, it demands special attention,” he said.

The service included songs, prayers and the lighting of a candle for each of the murdered men – Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, Mamadou Tanou, 42, Ibrahima Barry, 39, Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, Khaled Belkacemi, 60, and Aboubaker Thabti, 44.

Lighting the first candles were members of a Syrian refugee family, Mohammad Al Shteiwe and his younger brothers, Ahmad and Mahmoud.

The pastor told the teens, “As a church, we offer our condolences,” not only to the families of the victims, but to the Muslim community. “We are with you. We stand in solidarity with you. Your loss is our loss. Your pain is our pain as well.”

In his sermon, he called on Canadians to “be prepared to face prejudice where we see it with the love of God,” and to overcome xenophobia, defined as a “fear of strangers.”

After all, Nielsen said, aside from indigenous people, “Canada is a nation of immigrants ... a nation of people who came from other places and made this place a home, a wonderful home.”

He admitted, “There is a racist underbelly in this country. There are still many voices that harbour negative and hateful thoughts.” He called on his listeners to set an example of openness and welcome, noting Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees religious freedom, and both the Old and New Testaments call on people to welcome strangers.

“There is no place in our country for religious intolerance ... We all have this freedom, a freedom that is so important, one that needs to be diligently preserved.” There is also, the pastor said, a need to honour all people because “every human being is made in the likeness and image of God. It is really important that we understand this: We share this basic humanity.”

Civility and respect for all “is the only path that will lead to building bridges ... Be a voice for tolerance. An attack on any part of this country is an attack on all of us.”