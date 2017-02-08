Spirited production by South Simcoe Theatre

When was the last time you saw a play by Noel Coward?

Coward, English singer-songwriter, actor, director and playwright, died in 1973 – but his works, especially his witty and acerbic comedies that held a mirror up to the foibles of the English upper classes, have remained popular. All the same, it's likely to have been years since you attended a performance of Hay Fever, Private Lives... or Blithe Spirit.

South Simcoe Theatre offers the perfect opportunity to get reacquainted with Coward.

Producer Nancy Hardy has brought together a 'dream cast' for the new production of Blithe Spirit, giving Director Candy Pryce the means to get the most out of Coward's sparking dialogue and absurdist situations.

Christopher Perchaluk as Dr. George Bradman and Jenny Senior as his wife Violet are solid foils for the situation that unfolds when author Charles Condamine (Baron Watson) and his wife Ruth (Raffaella Gardhouse) hold a séance, as research for his latest book.

Things begin to go awry with the arrival of medium Mme. Arcati, played with verve, a nod to British eccentricity, and a touch of 'Miss Marple' shrewdness by Kathy Simpson. Mme. Arcati is the catalyst, accidentally summoning up the ghost of George's first wife, Elvira - Joanna Megraw, in an outstanding and “spirited” performance.

It's a ghostly ménage à trois, resulting in marital mayhem, intrigue and an evening of laughter – the perfect antidote to the chills of February.

On stage in Cookstown, from February 2 to 19, at the Old Town Hall theatre, 1 Hamilton St. Performances Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 each; call the box office at 705-458-4432. For more information, see www.southsimcoetheatre.com.

Four local restaurants are offering special incentives to Theatre-goers. Make a reservation at The Cookstown Pub Co. (705-291-2000), The Iron Horse Bar & Grill (705-458-2500), The Wagon Wheel (705-458-0000) or Harbour House Grill in Lefroy (705-456-3663) for brunch, lunch or dinner; show your ticket (or stub) for that day's performance, and receive a special “something” as part of your meal.