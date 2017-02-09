Celebrating 100 years!

It was a wonderful family celebration.

Rosa Caietta celebrated her 100th Birthday surrounded by her sons Andrew, Joe, Tony and Paul, daughter Pina, their spouses, brothers, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sunday at The Manor in Kettleby.

It was more than a birthday; it was a thank-you from her family, for all the years of caring and love.

Rosa Ingoglia was born on January 31, 1917 – in the midst of World War I, and at the age of about 20, married Frank Caietta. Frank served in the Italian army for 7 years, while Rosa struggled to feed her children, at a time of food shortages and great hardship.

At the end of World War II, Frank came to Canada, to pave the way for a new life. Rosa followed two years later, bringing the children by boat, landing at Pier 21, like so many other immigrants. The family settled in Bradford, and helped to build the community, literally and figuratively. The couple had 9 children.

“Reaching 100 years – that's a special accomplishment,” said MP for York-Simcoe Peter Van Loan. “That's an incredible lifetime to live. Think how much society has changed – and Rosa has seen it all.” The MP presented certificates of congratulation on behalf of himself, and MPP Julia Munro, recognizing “a life filled with love, and a room filled with people who love you.”

Rosa also received certificates from BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, who presented greetings from Governor General David Johnstone, and told the family, “We really appreciate what you have brought to the Town of BWG;” and from Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. who also brought a bouquet of “roses for Rosa.”

It was left to long-time neighbour and veteran Mike Comeau to present the greetings from Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and to sum up. Comeau and his wife Carol speak no Italian, Rosa speaks little English, yet they have communicated for the past 22 years. “The words we spoke were love, that's what the words were,” Comeau said. “Signs of affection.”

Rosa has13 Grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.