Town Logo contest winner

Last year the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury launched a logo contest, with a dual purpose – to support local artists and graphic designers, and to generate new unifying logos for the Town's six advisory committees.

The logos had to complement but not copy the Town's official logo, and could incorporate the Town's colors – dark blue, light blue and green. The prize? $100 per winning logo.

On February 8, the winner was announced in BWG Council. Local Graphic Designer Nick LaManna's designs for the Active Transportation/Recreation, Arts & Culture, Accessibility, Downtown Revitalization, Economic Development, and Heritage Advisory Committees not only used the color scheme of the Town, but transformed the “swoosh” of the official logo into clever images, representing the theme of each committee.

LaManna, who studied graphic design at Seneca at York, has been working in the field for the past 12 years, providing branding and web services for a range of companies, including Durock®. He moved to Bradford about 3 years ago.

He spotted the contest details online, on the Town's website. “I just happened to be on the website, and thought – why not?” LaManna said.

His work was chosen by a Judging Committee, and now becomes the property of the Town.