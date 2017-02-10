Dancing with your Valentine...

Valentine's Day, February 14, falls on a Tuesday, this year - which can be a little limiting, when it comes to celebration. Which is why most Valentine parties and dances will be taking place this weekend...

Youth Dance

The new Bradford & District Leo Club is bringing back a Bradford West Gwillimbury tradition: the Youth Dance! The Leos youth service club is hosting a Valentine's Dance on Friday, February 10 from 7 to 11 p.m. upstairs at the Bradford Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Rd., for Youth ages 12 to 16. Jackie Kozak of Scaraoke Entertainment will DJ, and pizza, pop and chips will be available for a minimal cost. Tickets are only $8 in advance, available from 905-775-1578, or $10 at the door. It's all about kids, creating events for kids! A fundraiser for the community.

St. Valentine's Day Party

Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Church, 167 Essa St. in Bradford, hosts a St. Valentine's Day Party on Saturday, February 11, in the parish hall, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ Chris. Cost is $20 per person, $35 per couple, $10 for children under 10. The Party is a fundraiser for El Sembrador, an organization that supports the area's guest agricultural workers. Tickets are available at the Parish Office, 905-775-2065 or from Nancy Mora, 416-319-6400.

Valentines at the Legion

The Bradford Legion, 115 Back St., hosts a Valentine's Dance, with entertainment by “The Pepper Shakers,” on Saturday, February 11. Tickets are only $15 per person, and include a late night snack. Starts at 8 p.m.; contact the Legion, 905-775-5025 for tickets.

Valentine's Dance

Valentine's Day Dance at the Hub, at Sandycove Acres in Innisfil - featuring “The Man with the Voice,” tribute artist Terry Chisholm, on Saturday, February 11. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, available from 705-436-3945.

Valentine Social

Lakeside Retirement residence, 985 Innisfil Beach Rd. in Alcona, hosts a Valentine's Day Social on Tuesday, February 14 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Refreshments, door prizes on a Valentine's theme. Free, but please RSVP to 705-431-8105.