Hard work pays off with scholarship

Sometimes, life imitates art.

Horatio Alger was a 19th century American author, whose books about boys rising from humble beginnings to success through personal achievement, grit and determination became immensely popular, and inspired a generation.

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships to High School students who have overcome adversity, while demonstrating strength of character, strong academic achievement and the desire to pursue post secondary education and contribute to society. The Association awards 85 scholarships across Canada – five $10,000 Horatio Alger Entrepreneurial Scholarships, to winners who demonstrate entrepreneurship in a chosen field, and eighty $5,000 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarships.

This year, two of the Canadian Scholarship winners live in the BWG area – Anna Phipps of East Gwillimbury, and Christine Nguyen of Bradford.

Christine is a student at Bradford District High School, with plans to pursue a Life Sciences degree, and medical school - “maybe even join the Armed Forces as a medical officer,” she says. She has her eyes set on Universities that include Queens, Western, and the University of Toronto, and has maintained a solid 90%-plus average – overcoming both financial constraints, and personal adversity.

Just over two years ago, Christine was diagnosed with Henoch-Schonlein purpura – a disease of the skin and organs that causes hemorrhaging, joint pain, and on occasion, kidney disease. She was treated at Sick Kids hospital – managing to maintain her academic standing and complete her homework despite a series of doctors’ appointments, that disrupted her schedule.

Christine got through it all with the support of her family and friends, and the wonderful staff at the hospital. “It was an adversity I dealt with, and definitely gave me a perspective on life, to appreciate the small things,” she says.

It also helped her refine her long-term goals. Christine has always been interested in medicine as a career, especially Pediatrics. Her own experience taught her “what it is like to receive help, and how to return that help to the community. Definitely, I want to be part of that.”

The $5000 Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship will help her achieve her educational goals – but there still is a long way to go, to cover the cost of post-secondary and post-graduate studies. Christine works at part-time and summer jobs, that have included Student receptionist at Bradford Valley Care Community, and continues to apply for scholarships and bursaries.

Inspired by her mom, whom she describes as hard-working and determined, she says, “You have to work hard for what you want.”

“Each year, our Association looks for the hardest working, most deserving Canadian students to award our post-secondary scholarships,” said Prem Watsa, president of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada. “Our 85 recipients for 2017 make us proud and we are honoured to help them as they strive to overcome adversity.” The scholarships have been available in Ontario since 2012; across the country, since 2015 - recognizing students who, like Horatio Alger’s characters, demonstrate that “honesty, hard work and determination can conquer all obstacles.”