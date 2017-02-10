A misunderstanding... The February 11 event for Sandgate Shelter in York Region at Kidergy Indoor Playground is NOT open to the public.

Sandgate celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year. The shelters provide a total of 30 emergency beds, in both Jackson's Point and Richmond Hill, as well as outreach services – and the beds are always full, staff say. In addition to cash donations, the Shelter is in desperate need of underwear and socks for women, boys and girls – especially bras, in intermediate sizes – diapers, large-sized winter coats, and boots. Gift cards are always welcomed. However, donations can be dropped off at Kidergy at any time over the next week, starting February 13.

The Times apologizes for the error.