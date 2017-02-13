A Master Plan for Leisure Services

The Town received the final version of a 10-year Leisure Services Master Plan, prepared by Monteith Brown Planning Consultants.

Aligned with the new Framework for Recreation in Canada, the document reviews town facilities and programs in light of 5 “Guiding Principles” - Active Living; Inclusion and Access; Connecting People and Nature; Supportive Environments; and Recreation Capacity.

But Councillor Gary Lamb called it “just a template that comes up in the Leisure Services Industry... fluffy,” and identified gaps in the study, primarily the private sector contributions to recreation.

“It's an interesting report, but it doesn't address any recreation beyond what is municipally-supplied,” he said. “I don't like Pickleball. I like to do what I like to do (curling and golf)... If we lose what we have, we don't have anything here on how we replace that. This is a document that to me is fluffy, and it's not going to address what could happen. I'm concerned. I'm concerned about every private club and business that is paying taxes and wages. We can't be the be-all and end-all.”

Other Councillors commended the consultants for incorporating their concerns – recommendations to maintain existing parks, incorporate Scanlon Creek Conservation Area and local hydro easements in recreation plans, and consider new uses, like outdoor skating rinks and frisbee golf.

“We have to start somewhere, and I think it's a good start for us,” said Councillor Raj Sandhu.

“I think it's a good report. It's something we can work from,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc, noting that the Master Plan recommend partnering with private providers, to ensure that programs are complementary.

The Plan contains 66 recommendations, including:

. Increasing the “service level” for parkland from the current 1.6 hectares per 1,000 population, to 2 hectares per 1,000 population - requiring an additional 15.3 ha of Community Parkland, and 26.1 ha of Neighbourhood Parkland. Phase II of Henderson Community Park will accommodate 23 hectares of that need.

. Given current growth rates, the Town's 3 ice rinks should be sufficient.

. Satisfaction with the Town's Lions Aquatics Centre is high, but there are concerns that programming may be nearing capacity. Registrations increased by 16% between 2013 and 2015, and programs were over 87% filled. Even so, the report recommends considering a second pool only when the population reaches 60,000. “The BWG Leisure Centre provides the Town with a level of service that is exceptional in relation to most similarly-sized municipalities,” the report noted.

. Splash pads are popular. The Master Plan supports the construction of a new splash pad at Henderson Park, and recommends a splash pad in Bond Head – either at Bud Brown Community Park, or in a new community hub. With plans to add 1,500 homes in the Bond Head Settlement area, a community hub – combining a hall, library branch, and splash pad - will need to be considered.

. There is a need for more consultation, and more programs and facilities for both Seniors, and for Youth ages 10-19. A new youth-specific space is recommended, along with the improvement and redesign of the skatepark.

The Plan identified a need for an additional 7.5 non-illuminated rectangular playing fields (for soccer, football and other field sports) in the next 10 years. The 2 full-sized lit fields planned for Henderson Park (equivalent to 3 unlit fields, due to extended hours of play) will reduce the deficit. The construction of the remaining 4.5 fields – including an additional field at Henderson Park - should be pushed to the 2019-2026 period, allowing the Town time to assess needs.

. There is a need for one additional lit ball diamond and one unlit diamond in the next 10 years. The Town was urged to investigate the feasibility of relocating strategic but lower quality/underused diamonds to form a multi-diamond complex.

. The plan calls for 2 tennis courts at Henderson Park, and another 2 at Dreamfields or a similar park; at least one of the new courts, and the 2 existing courts at Lions Park, should be lined for both tennis and pickleball.

. New basketball courts should be constructed at Henderson Park, but also in Bond Head, at a new Hub.

. BWG currently has 18 playground locations – neighbourhood level park amenities that benefit early childhood development. New play areas should be located within 800 metres of residential development.

. A study of the future use of the 18 acre Bradford & District Community Centre on Simcoe Rd. should be completed.

Staff was directed to provide an Implementation Plan, prioritizing the report's recommendations, and present information on “significant capital expenditures” that will be required.

The Master Plan study itself cost $100,000 - $90,000 from Development Charges, and $10,000 from Capital Expenditures Reserves.