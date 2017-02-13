An apology...

The two-hour event for Sandgate shelters and services in York Region, held at Kidergy Indoor Playground on Saturday, was not open to the public. A misunderstanding resulted in the Bradford Times publicizing the event; The Times apologizes for the error.

However, anyone wishing to donate items for the women and children, fleeing abuse, who have found a safe haven at one of Sandgate's two shelters, can drop off items like socks, underwear – especially bras, in intermediate sizes – diapers, large-sized winter coats, boots and gift cards, at Kidergy at any time in the next week. Kidergy is located at 389 Dissette St. in Bradford.