BRADFORD – A woman was assaulted, then thrown outside into the snow barefoot and without a coat early Sunday.

South Simcoe police were called about the assault at 2 a.m. and when officers arrived at the home, found the woman outside.

A man inside refused to answer the door or answer the telephone.

At 3:30 a.m., a man surrendered at South Division station.

A 28-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and two counts of breaching his probation on another charge. He was held for a bail hearing.

The woman was not injured, police said.