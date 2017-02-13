Where Romance is Eternal....

Romance is eternal, expressed through song, poetry and the visual arts – and romance was the Bradford Arts Centre’s Valentine gift to the community, February 11.

The new stage, grand piano and sound system at the Bradford United Church provided a perfect venue for Saturday’s “Romance is Eternal” concert, described as “An evening of Art, Music and Poetry of Love.”

Singers Cyndy Wallbank, Danielle Belanger, Erin Doddington, Patty Ellis, Heather Faris, Janie Houghton, Rebecca Kratky, Amelia De Piero and Grace Ronan sang favourites that ranged from opera to folk music, while Rev. Jim Keenan and special guest Blake Constable recited love poems.

The hall at the Bradford church was transformed into a gallery, displaying the work of artist Leo Mallet, where wine and treats that included mini-cupcakes from sponsor Sweet B’s Confectionery, were served.

The concert was the latest in a series of events at the Centre, located at 66 Barrie St. (Bradford United Church). Additional concerts and art shows are planned over the coming months; see BradfordArtsCentre.org or follow on Facebook. The venue, which can seat 200, has outstanding acoustics, thanks to the combination of curved wooden seats and plaster walls, which act like the soundbox of a guitar or violin, creating a warm and enveloping sound.