The Traffic Committee made another effort to persuade Council to endorse a ban on heavy trucks using Holland St.

In its January 31 meeting, the Committee passed a recommendation that Class A and Articulated trucks be banned on Holland St. East and West, and that staff be asked to report back on the signalization of the intersection of 10 Sideroad and Line 8.

Once again, Council decided that a ban would be premature.

“There's no need to put trucks throughout residential neighbourhoods,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc in the Feb. 7 meeting, noting that a ban would force trucks onto Line 8, Line 6 and other routes not built to take heavy traffic.

Councillor Ron Orr pointed to the need to install traffic lights at SR 10 and Line 8 before any ban is imposed.

“Doing this is like building a drive-thru without an exit,” agreed Councillor Gary Lamb. “Every Ward is going to be affected by this.” Lamb urged Council to wait until the Line 5-Hwy 400 interchange, Southwest Arterial Road, and the 8th Line reconstruction are complete before enforcing a truck ban.

“We're taking commercial vehicles off a commercial road,” by banning heavy trucks from Holland St, the Councillor said, noting that if the reconstruction of Line 8 takes several years, the only truck route left would be Line 6. “It's premature... and we don't know when the lights are going to go in. I can't support this yet.”

Councillor Gary Baynes, Chair of the Traffic Committee, continued to argue for a ban. He was supported by Councillor Raj Sandhu, who suggested that the new road, Marshview Blvd., should divert truck traffic from Holland. “To find out that road's not build for trucks – what was it built for?”

“Marshview was built to take residential traffic into their neighbourhoods,” replied Leduc. “This is premature. Holland St. is where they (trucks) should go and where they should stay, not on residential roads where there are kids.”

Council voted to defer a decision on the heavy truck ban, and asked staff to provide updated truck counts on Holland, Barrie and Simcoe, as well as information on the installation of lights at Line 8 and 10SR, and the timing of the planned reconstruction of Line 8 and Holland St.