Alternate layover location proposed

Deputy Mayor James Leduc filed a Notice of Motion, in the Feb. 7 meeting of Bradford West Gwillimbury Council, announcing that he plans to bring forward a motion at the next meeting, asking Metrolinx to reconsider the location of a planned layover location for its GO Trains in Bradford.

Metrolinx has identified a site on Artesian Industrial Parkway as the preferred location – a proposal that “will displace existing businesses that contribute to the economic vitality of Bradford West Gwillimbury,” the Deputy Mayor noted.

Instead, the motion proposes an alternative site at the end of the 9th Line right-of-way, closing the road end to provide Metrolinx with a continuous property.

Leduc's motion asks Metrolinx to defer a decision “until all required work has been completed in order to conclude that the Town's alternate site at Line 9 emerges as the preferred location for the facility.: He explained, “I want to assure our business community that we're going to support them. We want (Metrolinx) to seriously look at the alternate.”

Leduc noted there is one home on the road end – and the homeowner is anxious to sell. The property, he said, “fits the bill perfectly,” and offers “lots of cost savings for all Ontarians.”