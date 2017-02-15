It's Family Day weekend!

It's the Family Day long weekend - a holiday that encourages families to get out and enjoy all that Ontario has to offer, from events and activities at Museums, Art galleries, businesses and municipal recreation complexes, to a weekend of licence-free fishing on Ontario lakes.

Family Day at Wishing Well

Wishing Well Sanctuary, located at 2710 Line 10 in BWG, hosts a Family Day event on Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's an opportunity to meet the rescued farm animals that now reside at the Sanctuary. There will be snow activities (weather permitting), a bonfire, crafts, Vegan snacks, hot chocolate and apple cider – please bring your own mug! Adults $25, Kids 12 and under $12.50, babes in arms are free, with all of the proceeds going to the care of Wishing Well's animal family. For more information, see wishingwellsanctuary.org. Donations welcomed.

Model Train Show

The Barrie-Allandale Model Train Show will be taking place Sat., Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, on Hwy. 90 in Barrie. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for Seniors and Students, free for kids under 6. This is the largest model train show in the area, with vendors, displays and layouts, and fun for enthusiasts of all ages.

Family Day in BWG

The BWG Leisure Centre, 471 West Park Avenue in Bradford, welcomes families on Family Day, February 20. The Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - offering free leisure skating on both rinks from 9:40 to 11:20 a.m., sponsored by RBC Financial Services. The aquatic centre will be open for both lane swimming and parent-tot swimming from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and leisure swimming from 1:15 to 3 p.m., at regular rates – and the gym will be available for parent and toddler time from 9:15 to 11 a.m., and open gym format from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and play on Family Day. For more information, call 905-775-PLAY.

Family Day at the Museum

The Simcoe County Museum, 1151 Hwy. 26 north of Barrie, hosts its annual Family Day Extravaganza on Family Day, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – with snowshoeing, outdoor games, and a Toboggan Contest, with challenges that include Farthest Distance, Most Unique and Oldest Toboggan. Admission is $6 adults, $5 students and seniors, $4 children, and includes entry to the museum and its galleries. See museum.simcoe.ca.

Kidergy Family Day

Kidergy Indoor Playground, 389 Dissette St. in Bradford, hosts a special Cinderella and Superhero Event Feb. 20 at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch of pizza, juice and fruit for the kids. Please RSVP at 905-775-5437. Only $16 per child, for indoor fun! Or sign up for the 'Belle' Party, for Beauty and the Beast fans, at 1 p.m.

Games Day at the Knock School

The Innisfil Historical Society hosts its annual Family Day Games Day at the Knock Schoolhouse Heritage Site, Sideroad 10 and Line 9 in Innisfil, February 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. Crokinole, ring toss, shuffleboard, jigsaw puzzles, board games – come out and enjoy some old-fashioned fun, home-made cookies, hot chocolate and more, free.

Trains, Rhymes and Fairy Tales

The Elman W. Campbell Museum, 134 Main St. South in Newmarket, invites families to drop in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 20 for Family Day fun, only $3 per participant with a donation of non-perishable food for the Newmarket Food Pantry. Bring in a toy animal from home to the Toy Animal Grooming Salon, take a photo at the Pioneer Board, go on a Museum Scavenger Hunt, see the model train, Nursery Rhyme and Fairy Tale displays. For kids ages 4-10. For info call 905-953-5314.

Innisfil Recreation Complex Fun

The Innisfil Recreation Complex will be open on Family Day, February 20. Enjoy Family Shinny from noon to 1:50 p.m. in the Gold Rink. Non-contact, no slap shots in this recreational hockey program. Admission is $4 for adults (21 and older), $3 for students, $2 for Seniors (ages 55 and up) and Children (15 and under). Families (2 adults, up to 3 children) $10. Full equipment is required; fully dressed goalies are free! Enjoy a Family Recreational Skate from noon to 1:50 p.m. in the Red Rink. Adults $4, Students $3, Seniors and children $2, Family rate $10.

Snowshoeing by Lamplight

The Simcoe County Museum, 1151 Hwy. 26 north of Barrie, hosts Snowshoeing by Lamplight, every Tuesday evening through the month of February, from 7 to 9 p.m. - weather permitting! Strap on snowshoes and travel the trails lit by lamplight, warming up with a cup of hot chocolate and a cookie. No registration required. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for Seniors and Students, $4 for children. Snowshoe rentals are free. For information, see museum.simcoe.ca.