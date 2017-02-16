Get ready to Run or Walk for Southlake

Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre has the third-largest Cardiac program in the Province, the top cancer care program – according to Cancer Canada - and the fourth busiest Emergency Room.

It delivers 2600 babies annually, performs 24,000 ambulatory surgeries and 13,000 Operating Room surgeries, provides Regional Maternal Child, Mental Health and Eating Disorder programs, and it's new Margaret Bahen Hospice will be opening in the fall, providing caring palliative services in York Region and South Simcoe.

“Southlake means so much to so many people,” said Jessica Kerr, with the Southlake Foundation. “Your support allows us to provide that.”

Kerr, accompanied by King Twp. Councillor Avia Eek, came to Bradford West Gwillimbury Council on February 8, to promote this year's Nature's Emporium Run or Walk for Southlake fundraiser – and to issue a challenge.

This is the 15th year for the Run or Walk, which will be taking place Sunday, April 30. Not only is the event returning to Newmarket, Kerr said, it will take place on Davis Drive, with runners and walkers passing underneath the walkway that links the hospital and the Medical Arts building across the road.

Registration is only $20 for students, $40 for adults before March 1 (then $50), but participants are encouraged to raise more in pledges. And once again, York Region Chair Wayne Emmerson has issued a challenge to the Mayors and Councils of the municipalities served by the hospital, to put together their teams and see who can raise the most money for Southlake. The winning team will receive prizes, bragging rights, and the Mayor's Challenge Trophy.

“Do you accept our challenge?” Councillor Eek asked.

“How could we resist?” said Mayor Rob Keffer, promising that BWG will enter a team – and win.

The 2017 Run or Walk for Southlake will start and finish at the Newmarket Seniors Meeting Place, 474 Davis Drive, with opening ceremonies at 8:15 a.m., and runners starting at 8:50 a.m. This year, only a 5K route is offered, that participants can Run, Walk or stroll.

Enter as a team, or an individual, and help raise funds to purchase new and replacement equipment at the hospital, including anaesthesia machines, operating room lights and hospital beds. Register or pledge online at www.southlakefoundation.ca/participate/run-or-walk.

The Run or Walk for Southlake began as the Bob Hartwell Challenge in 2002, a memorial event honouring the 54 year old businessman, civic leader and runner, who died in in 2001 while running the Toronto Marathon.