Grand Re-opening of Hot Yoga Bradford!

Kim Henrick first started practising Yoga about 8 years ago – just one of several activities she pursued, from the Kettlebell Club to running, as part of a healthy lifestyle.

But Yoga has become much more to the Bradford resident, which is why she is now the new owner of Ananda Hot Yoga Bradford, located in the West Park Plaza at 450 Holland St. West.

“This is just my next step – starting my own business, knowing it's going to be a heart-and-soul thing,” Henrick says.

The Grand Re-opening of the business (which first opened its doors 5 years ago) took place on February 11. Among those in attendance were members, instructors, and Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer and members of his Council, who welcomed the new owner “to our vibrant business community.”

Ward Councillor Raj Sandhu noted, “It makes me feel we're doing something right, that we're giving options to our residents” - not only as a way to fitness, but “a way of life.”

Henrick noted that many of the instructors have been with Hot Yoga Bradford since it first opened, giving credit to the previous owner. “This space brings a lot of emotion to all of us,” she said, telling Yoga students, “The space is yours. Give it a go. You'll love the space.”

The studio offers “a lot of different classes – warm, gentle, hot,” both Hatha and Vinyasa, she said. For more information, see facebook.com/HotYogaBradford or call 289-231-6465 while the new website is under construction.

MP for York Simcoe Peter Van Loan dropped in to present his congratulations and help cut the ribbon – and try a yoga pose, with Henrick and Mayor Keffer. The new studio, Van Loan said, “encourages many to become aware of fitness and the spiritual value of Yoga.”