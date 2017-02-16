Survey on Sustainable Farming

Sustainability is a key pillar of agriculture.

“It's balancing the environmental with the social... and the economic,” said D. Keith Reid, of Agriculture & AgriFood Canada.

He was speaking at the annual AgKnowledge Forum, held at The Club at Bond Head on February 9, an information session for those in the agricultural and municipal sectors. This year's Forum focussed on nutrient management, soil health, and sustainable farming.

Reid talked about the “4 Rs” of nutrient management, for both Nitrogen and Phosphorus – Right Source, Right Rate, Right Time, and Right Place, to minimize the impact on the environment when applying fertilizer, and maximize benefit to crops.

Using the right fertilizer for a farm's soils and crops, applying at a rate that achieves the maximum yield-to-cost ratio, avoiding application at times when the nutrients can't be used – i.e., in late fall and early spring, when spring melt and runoff will carry nutrients from the fields into surface water – using the best method of application, will protect the environment and the bottom line.

It is “tailoring what you do to the situation you've got,” said Reid.

The Holland Marsh Growers Association has an online Farm Sustainability Survey, posted on its website until March 15. The Survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete and is fully confidential, looks for information on nutrient application and nutrient management, on both family-owned and rented farmland, within the Holland Marsh and in highland areas. Primarily focused on horticultural and grain crops, there are actually two surveys – one for Ag Retailers, the other for Producers. See hollandmarshgold.com to participate.