Another tool to help the vulnerable

On February 13, around 10 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to a Sandycove address, where a woman reported that her elderly husband was overdue from a shopping trip. Officers scoured the area, looking for the man and his vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a patrolling officer spotted the man's car. He had become lost and confused during his travels, but was returned home safely.

South Simcoe Police in co-operation with their community and policing partners, operate a Vulnerable Persons Registry, not only for elder residents and those with dementia, but for any vulnerable person, including those with special needs, autism spectrum disorder or mental health issues.

“It's not just for wandering patients or dementia. It's for any vulnerable person,” said South Simcoe Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher. “It's a great tool for us,” but also provides reassurance for loved ones.

Parents/guardians can register a vulnerable loved one online, providing a current photo (in .jpeg format), vital statistics, and important information that can include favourite locations and activities, likes/dislikes, medications, and the best way to approach the individual and communicate. Only police can access the information, in case of emergency – such as a missing person.

And because the confidential registry is online, “it can be updated... refreshed on a regular basis,” Fletcher said.

In a time of crisis, it can be difficult to remember details, and hunt for an up-to-date photo. By signing up on the Registry, the information is there for police to use.

For more information, see www.southsimcoepolice.on.ca, and click on the Vulnerable Persons Registry. For those not computer savvy, community partner CHATS (Community & Home Assistance To Seniors) will be linking up with families, helping individuals register. CHATS can be reached at 1-888-812-4287, to leave a message for Linda Ind, key person on the new program.