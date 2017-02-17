Phase 1 of the Official Plan Review...

After nearly a year, Phase 1 of Bradford West Gwillimbury's Official Plan Review was presented in the February 7 meeting of Committee of the Whole, addressing Seniors Housing, Growth and Population, Employment Lands, and Downtown Revitalization.

Among the recommendations: that the Bradford Urban Settlement Area boundaries not be expanded – studies and “scenario testing” showed that the boundaries contain sufficient Residential-designated lands to accommodate the growth numbers allocated by the Provincial 'Places to Grow' Growth Plan, to 2031 – and that lands currently designated as Industrial/Employment not be considered for “conversion” to Residential, but protected to the 2041 planning horizon.

The recommendations were challenged by development interests.

Don Given, of Malone Given Parsons, representing the owners of The Highlands Golf Course in Bradford which lies outside the Bradford urban area, demanded the inclusion of his clients' property in the Official Plan, to permit residential development. “It's a property that could easily be developed,” he said, “with no real burdens to the Town” - generating over $30 million in development charges.

“Growth has to be financially responsible... We think that this is one that should be taken seriously,” Given said, challenging the findings that there is no need for additional residential lands at this time. Exclusion, he suggested, would lead to an Ontario Municipal Board challenge, “and that's of no benefit to anybody.” Given asked Council to defer its approval of the Review, to allow for continued talks to include the lands within the Settlement boundary.

“We'd like to think it will happen now,” Given said.

Deputy Mayor James Leduc was supportive, claiming that the Town needs the additional Development Charges. “To me, it's not expanding the Settlement area, it's just pushing the boundary a little bit.”

The Town's Manager of Community Planning Ryan Windle and consultant Joe Nethery, Senior Planner with MMM Group, stood by their conclusions , and pointed out that changing a settlement boundary is a major undertaking, “regulated and dictated through the Growth Plan.”

“There's not a need that's been demonstrated,” either for expansion of the boundary or conversion of Employment Lands, Windle said. He pointed out the Town can revisit the decision in 5 years, and if additional population allocation is received from the County of Simcoe - but “there is not a need at this point.”

Councillor Gary Lamb suggested that approving the golf course request would “open the floodgates” to other requests for inclusion and conversion – including a request from Bradvit Holdings for lands within the Settlement area, north of Line 8, to be converted from Industrial to Residential. “I don't think this is easily accomplished, as just saying yes or no.”

Mayor Rob Keffer agreed, “At this time we're not in a position to pick in which direction we're going to expand the Town.”

As for the threat of an OMB challenge, Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight said that recent changes to the Planning Act no longer allow an appeal of the Settlement Boundary to the OMB. “The decision rests with the approval body, and that's the County of Simcoe. I wouldn't let the prospect of that fetter your decision.”

“I would not make a decision based on financial gain,” Councillor Ron Orr told the Deputy Mayor. “The next guy is going to be knocking on the door, and the next guy, and the next guy.”

Council, as Committee of the Whole, recommended approval of:

. OPA 24 – Seniors Housing Policy Update. A review by UrbanMetrics noted that over the next 15 years, two-thirds of household growth will be persons over the age of 55 – but the current market focuses on 2-storey, single-detached homes unsuited to an aging population. Without more diverse housing stock (bungalows, rental apartments, condos) “seniors will be forced to leave BWG or live in housing not suited to their needs.” The Official Plan Amendment introduces policies supporting aging in place, age-friendly design and universal features (including single-storey forms), housing for older persons in all land-use designations except Industrial/Employment while identifying areas most appropriate for housing for seniors as near transit, community and public facilities; reduced parking requirements for “senior-planned facilities.” New greenfields development would be required to include a minimum of 20% of housing in forms that provide intensification and a range of choices.

. OPA 25 – Growth and Population Review. The Provincial Growth Plan identifies BWG as a “Primary Settlement Area”, with a target population of 50,500 people by 2031 – or an additional 5,200 dwellings, “69% low density, 16% medium density and 15% high density.” With sufficient Residential-designated lands within the urban boundary, the Review found “no need for a settlement area expansion” at this time – recommending that such expansion, and conversion of Industrial/Employment lands to Residential, should “only be considered through a municipal comprehensive review consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement and Places to Grow.” Other policies protect the path of the 400-404 Link at the north end of Bradford; include new design criteria for development within existing stable residential neighbourhoods; and recognize the GO Train station as a node for intensification.

. OPA 26 – Employment Lands Review. The review proposes that all 719 hectares of vacant employment lands should be protected, beyond the 2031 planning horizon. Policies encourage infilling in existing Industrial Parks, relocation of isolated/non-conforming industrial uses to Employment lands; updating of policies governing Industrial/Commercial Designations to permit uses like Outdoor Storage. The Review also recommends a “made-in-Bradford” Zoning By-law for the Hwy. 400 lands, incorporating the permissions/restrictions of the existing Ministerial Zoning Orders on those lands. Restrictions on “Employment-supportive Uses” (such as Retail and Office) must remain, to meet provincial regulations; the Review proposes that these uses be allocated on a “first come, first served basis” at the Site Plan Approval stage.

The MZO is “a pretty wacky policy framework,” Nethery admitted, suggesting that the Town monitor demand, and report back to the Province, “and see what flexibility there could be” - but at the moment, “those caps are what they are, and we have to work with it.”

. OPA 27 – Downtown Revitalization Strategy Implementation. Bradford's Downtown is identified as a primary intensification and redevelopment area. To encourage redevelopment, the Review proposes a Commercial Core area stretching from Professor Day Drive to the GO Train Station, and north along Dissette St. New height restrictions set a minimum of 2 storeys along much of Holland St., and a minimum of 4 stories at the east (GO Station/Dissette) and west (Professor Day Dr./Holland St. W.) “gateway” Special Policy areas. Maximum heights are proposed as 6 storeys along Holland; 8 storeys at the west gateway; and 8-10 storeys at the GO station – although there must be a transition to surrounding low/medium density uses.

Council tweaked the “Maximum Height” restrictions. The OP Review initially recommended limiting redevelopment at the “Four Corners”, and along Barrie/Simcoe streets to a maximum 4 storeys – forcing any development wishing to go higher to apply for a costly Official Plan Amendment, or “bonus” - providing other concessions. Councillors asked the planners to extend the same maximum height (6 storeys) along Holland St, between the Gateway areas, and north on Barrie St., to Doctor's Lane.

The original proposal was too restrictive, Councillor Mark Contois said. “We've tried to revitalize the Downtown for years. We want people to invest.”

The recommendation to approve will come back to Council on February 21; if approved, the Amendments will be forwarded to the County of Simcoe. Work on Phase 2 of the OP Review will begin.