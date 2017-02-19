Head-on snowmobile crash kills one in Oro-Medonte

A 60-year-old man is dead following a fatal snowmobile collision Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:45 p.m., two snow machines crashed head-on near Line 15 North and Bass Lake Sideroad, near the Oro-Medonte-Orillia border.

A red Yamaha snowmobile travelling southbound near Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club Trail B collided head-on with an Arctic Cat travelling north bound off the trail. As a result of the impact the driver of the Yamaha, Henry Mudde of Innisfil sustained fatal injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the Arctic Cat, also from Innisfil, received minor injuries.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigator is continuing the investigation.

It is the second snowmobile fatality of the weekend in Simcoe County. Another Innisfil native was killed when the sled he was driving struck a train near Midhurst Friday afternoon.