February 18 was Hockey Day in Canada, a nation-wide celebration of hockey's roots, and good old-fashioned outdoor pond hockey.

At Bud Brown Memorial Park in Bond Head, two outdoor rinks had been carefully groomed for Hockey Day in BWG, a morning of Bradford West Gwillimbury Minor Hockey Tyke and Novice competition – and conditions were perfect, for the first few games. The ice was glassy smooth, the air was mild, and the young players were excited to be outdoors.

But by 11 a.m., sunshine and double-digit temperatures had taken their toll; the outdoor Tourney had to be cut short, as melting ice gave a whole new meaning to “pond” hockey, and “splash” shots replaced slap shots.

There was still plenty for the kids to do. Inside the Bond Head Community Hall, the Bond Head Lions served up a pancake breakfast or peameal on a bun, and later in the day, a BBQ lunch. Kids could get airbrush tattoos or watch juggler and balloon artist 'Hiccup' entertain, and head upstairs to play Bubble Hockey, Air Hockey or Top Shot hockey.

Following the games, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, accompanied by Councillors Gary Baynes, Mark Contois and Raj Sandhu, handed out special Sesquicentennial medals to every player and coach, marking the 150th year since Confederation.

The 9th annual Hockey Day in BWG event was sponsored by Bradford Orthodontics.